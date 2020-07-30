DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 182.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

