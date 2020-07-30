Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $240,971,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DFS stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

