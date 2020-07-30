Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.65

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $13.67. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 367,974 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

