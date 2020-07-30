Dignity (LON:DTY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON DTY opened at GBX 330 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. Dignity has a 12-month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

In other news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £27,960 ($34,408.07).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

