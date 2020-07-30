DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($20.67) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.30 ($18.31).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €11.28 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.91. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($19.55).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

