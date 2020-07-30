DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($20.67) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.30 ($18.31).

DIC stock opened at €11.28 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.91. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.52) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($19.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $873.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.09.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

