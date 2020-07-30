DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

DexCom stock opened at $427.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. DexCom has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

