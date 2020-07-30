DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $427.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.01 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $446.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,998,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.50, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.