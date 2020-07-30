Devro (LON:DVO) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

LON DVO opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 124.80 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.50 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.59. The firm has a market cap of $267.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Devro’s payout ratio is -0.36%.

In other Devro news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,689.88).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

