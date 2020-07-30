Devro (LON:DVO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday.

LON DVO opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.59. The company has a market capitalization of $267.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 124.80 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.50 ($2.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Devro’s payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

In other Devro news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,689.88).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

