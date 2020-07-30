Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.93 ($171.84).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €165.50 ($185.96) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €169.90 ($190.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €161.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

