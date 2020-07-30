Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.93 ($171.84).

DB1 stock opened at €165.50 ($185.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is €161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.20. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 1 year high of €169.90 ($190.90).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

