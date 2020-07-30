Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gecina in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $126.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83. Gecina has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $192.83.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.