Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.22 ($6.99).

FRA:DBK opened at €7.80 ($8.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

