Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBK. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.22 ($6.99).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.80 ($8.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.53 and a 200-day moving average of €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.