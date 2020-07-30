Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Derwent London from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Derwent London from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

