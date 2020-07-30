Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $115.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

