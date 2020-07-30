Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.22 ($109.23).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €97.70 ($109.78) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €38.59 ($43.36) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($119.33). The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of €92.63 and a 200-day moving average of €77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.