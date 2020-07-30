Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.22 ($109.23).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €97.70 ($109.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 80.35. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €38.59 ($43.36) and a 1-year high of €106.20 ($119.33).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

