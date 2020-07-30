Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

