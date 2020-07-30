D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $78.00 at Citigroup

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE DHI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

