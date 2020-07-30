Cullen/Frost Bankers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,075 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of CFR opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Dawson acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Compass Point began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

