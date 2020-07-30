Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 6,000 Price Target at Societe Generale

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 6,000 ($73.84) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($56.61) to GBX 4,950 ($60.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,985 ($61.35).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,804 ($71.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,616 ($69.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,934.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 39.50 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total value of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total transaction of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

