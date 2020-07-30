Credit Suisse Group Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $54.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,488.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

