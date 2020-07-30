CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, July 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $114,330.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00.

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $349,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $109,920.00.

CorVel stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 206.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.