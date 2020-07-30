Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

