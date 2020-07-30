Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Copa Holdings have plunged 47.2% since the beginning of March due to drop in air-travel demand as a fallout from the coronavirus breakout. Akin to the first quarter, passenger revenues are likely to have been low in the June quarter. Load factor is also likely to have declined as traffic plunge is expected to have outweighed capacity reduction. The prolonged MAX 737 grounding that resulted in multiple flight cancellations is another major challenge. Despite this downturn, low fuel prices are expected to partly offset the adversity and aid the bottom line in turn. Notably, fuel costs are likely to have declined in second-quarter 2020 as well. Additionally, expenses on fuel are also likely to have declined in the second quarter due to reduction in volume consumed and lower jet fuel prices. Reduction in long-term debt is an added positive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Copa from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Copa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.23.

Shares of CPA opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Copa had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 31,015.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

