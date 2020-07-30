Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $181.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

