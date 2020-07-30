Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

