Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Sells C$25,000.00 in Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,335,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,167,750.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$39,220.00.
CPI opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.
Condor Petroleum Company Profile
Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.