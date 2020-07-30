Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Sells C$25,000.00 in Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,335,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,167,750.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Condor Petroleum alerts:

On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$39,220.00.

CPI opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.