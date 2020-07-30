Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

