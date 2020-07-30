Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 604,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHCT opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $983.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

