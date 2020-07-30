Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 37,731 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

