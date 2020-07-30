Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology service provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.24.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

