Coats Group (LON:COA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COA. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coats Group to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 69 ($0.85) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 75 ($0.92).

LON COA opened at GBX 56 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.02).

In other Coats Group news, insider Anne Fahy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,276.15).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

