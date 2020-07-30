Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick H. Nettles Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick H. Nettles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,093,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 762.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,217 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

