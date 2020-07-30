CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. CIELO S A/S has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $639.32 million during the quarter.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

