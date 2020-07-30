Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.80

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $3.80. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 182,213 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 114.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 76,331 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.