Chris Kosel Sells 634 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $274.58 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $277.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average of $219.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Lennox International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Lennox International by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

