Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Senior Officer Sells C$189,375.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Senior Officer Sam K. Wong sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$189,375.00.

Sam K. Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, Sam K. Wong sold 75,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$327,000.00.

Shares of CVE:CKG opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $220.51 million and a PE ratio of -121.16.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Metates gold-silver project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.