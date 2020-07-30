Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $26.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of CAKE opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $10,261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,504,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 220.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 385,087 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $15,989,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

