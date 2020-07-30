Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.25 Million

Brokerages expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post $307.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the lowest is $253.68 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $602.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

