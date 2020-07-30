Certified Advisory Corp Sells 150 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,037,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.08.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $231.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

