Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $29,000 Investment in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 225,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.84 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

