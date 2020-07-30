Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Central Pacific Financial worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $411.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

