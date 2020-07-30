CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.
CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
CNP opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.
Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Cfra raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.
In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
