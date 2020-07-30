CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

CNP opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Cfra raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

