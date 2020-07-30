Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Centene by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

