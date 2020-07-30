Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

NYSE CE opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Celanese by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 43.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

