CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $278,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,282,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,468 shares of company stock worth $19,749,302. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 22.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CarGurus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in CarGurus by 36.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CarGurus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.