Card Factory (LON:CARD) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CARD. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.10).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 43.65 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. Card Factory has a 12 month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.27).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.